Arizona State Retirement System Has $225,000 Holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,051 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 294.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 2,767.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanex Building Products stock opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average of $25.38. Quanex Building Products Co. has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $724.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.66.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $279.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

