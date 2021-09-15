Arizona State Retirement System Has $222,000 Stock Holdings in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Echo Global Logistics were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 65.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 61,653 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 8.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 49.6% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 94,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 31,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 13.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $47.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.15. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $48.26.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $934.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.26 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.46%. Research analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ECHO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities cut Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research report on Monday. Truist cut Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $48.25 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.37.

Echo Global Logistics Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.