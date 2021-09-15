Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GEO. Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter worth about $8,773,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 158.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,711,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,242 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 969.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 796,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 721,791 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 73.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,333,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,344,000 after acquiring an additional 563,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 13.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,750,000 after acquiring an additional 284,673 shares in the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush initiated coverage on The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.13 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.97. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $565.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

