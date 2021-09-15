Arizona Gold (TSE:AZG) Trading 4.5% Higher

Arizona Gold Corp. (TSE:AZG) shares shot up 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.12. 168,359 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 233,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock has a market cap of C$39.80 million and a P/E ratio of -4.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 716.98.

Arizona Gold Company Profile (TSE:AZG)

Arizona Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Kerr Mines Inc and changed its name to Arizona Gold Corp.

