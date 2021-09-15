Argus Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $2,110.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Argus from $1,950.00 to $2,110.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Argus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.13% from the stock’s current price.

CMG has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,800.27.

CMG stock traded up $5.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,865.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a PE ratio of 90.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,819.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,568.88. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,172.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,940.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 25,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,909.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,563,162.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,408 shares of company stock worth $72,494,297. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

