AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Major Shareholder John Krystynak Sells 12,800 Shares of Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) major shareholder John Krystynak sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $1,025,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,900,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,394,645.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Krystynak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, John Krystynak sold 13,139 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $855,874.46.

Shares of NYSE:APP opened at $75.63 on Wednesday. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $90.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.59.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AppLovin from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AppLovin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APP. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,251,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth $37,450,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth $1,272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth $3,007,000. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

