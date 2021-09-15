Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 601,028 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,540 shares during the period. Apple comprises 5.4% of Argent Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $82,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.88.

Shares of AAPL opened at $148.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.10 and a 1 year high of $157.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

