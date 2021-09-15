Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Somerville Kurt F’s Largest Position

Somerville Kurt F lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 233,668 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,172 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.8% of Somerville Kurt F’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. H&H International Investment LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 25.6% during the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,310,454,000 after buying an additional 7,186,900 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 358,827.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $738,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,647 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1,041.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $747,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582,423 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 265.5% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,935,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $949,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037,609 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 12,115.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,610,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,194 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $148.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.13. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.10 and a twelve month high of $157.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.88.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

