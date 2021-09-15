API3 Price Tops $4.79 (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. API3 has a market capitalization of $172.39 million and $11.13 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, API3 has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One API3 coin can currently be bought for $4.79 or 0.00010172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get API3 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00064157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.40 or 0.00143169 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $397.08 or 0.00843459 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00043912 BTC.

About API3

API3 (API3) is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3 . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . API3’s official website is api3.org

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

API3 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.