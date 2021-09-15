Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AON. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in AON in the first quarter worth about $942,564,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 662.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,415,000 after buying an additional 956,877 shares in the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,780,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of AON by 60.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,454,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,593,000 after acquiring an additional 550,588 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in AON during the first quarter worth approximately $123,976,000.

In other news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.06.

Shares of AON stock opened at $291.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.88. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $295.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. AON’s payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

