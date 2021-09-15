Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Acquired by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $366.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $89.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $379.74 and its 200-day moving average is $375.13. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens increased their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.76.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

