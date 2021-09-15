Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)’s stock price rose 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.07 and last traded at $17.01. Approximately 17,563 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,680,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.08.

AR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 4.75.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $489.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $3,667,779.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,186.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 226.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

