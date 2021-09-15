Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CFO Vikas D. Mehta Sells 6,547 Shares

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CFO Vikas D. Mehta sold 6,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $425,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PLAN stock opened at $65.06 on Wednesday. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $86.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.63 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The business had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. lowered their price objective on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Anaplan from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Anaplan from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 92.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,085,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319,915 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan in the second quarter valued at about $131,840,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Anaplan by 23,211.1% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,642,000 after buying an additional 1,992,211 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Anaplan in the second quarter valued at about $103,199,000. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Anaplan in the first quarter valued at about $103,801,000. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

