Analyzing Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) and Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC)

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) and Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Perpetua Resources and Hycroft Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perpetua Resources N/A N/A N/A Hycroft Mining -78.58% N/A -35.32%

50.5% of Perpetua Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Perpetua Resources and Hycroft Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$220.63 million ($0.97) -4.97 Hycroft Mining $47.04 million 2.28 -$132.67 million ($3.81) -0.47

Hycroft Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Perpetua Resources. Perpetua Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hycroft Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Perpetua Resources and Hycroft Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perpetua Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hycroft Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00

Perpetua Resources presently has a consensus target price of $17.13, indicating a potential upside of 255.29%. Hycroft Mining has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 737.99%. Given Hycroft Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hycroft Mining is more favorable than Perpetua Resources.

Summary

Hycroft Mining beats Perpetua Resources on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA. The company’s mineral project is the Stibnite Gold Project, which contains mineral deposits and focuses to explore, evaluate and redevelop all of the deposits known as the Hangar Flats Deposit, West End Deposit and Yellow Pine Deposit, all of which are located within the Stibnite Gold Project. The company was founded on February 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

