Analyzing Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) and PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC)

Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) and PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Mateon Therapeutics and PureTech Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mateon Therapeutics N/A -64.66% -42.92% PureTech Health N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Mateon Therapeutics and PureTech Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mateon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$6.64 million N/A N/A PureTech Health $11.77 million 117.16 $5.99 million $0.02 2,406.29

PureTech Health has higher revenue and earnings than Mateon Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mateon Therapeutics and PureTech Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mateon Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 PureTech Health 0 0 2 0 3.00

Mateon Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,147.19%. PureTech Health has a consensus target price of $74.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.76%. Given Mateon Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Mateon Therapeutics is more favorable than PureTech Health.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Mateon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of PureTech Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Mateon Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PureTech Health beats Mateon Therapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mateon Therapeutics

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-beta, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus. It also develops OXi4503 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CA4P for the treatment of advanced metastatic melanoma. The company is headquartered in Agoura Hills, California.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions. It also provides hematopoietic stem cell based therapies to treat hematological malignancies; a voice-based technology platform to measure health when a person speaks; and a technology platform for the oral delivery of biologics, vaccines, and other drugs. In addition, the company is developing LYT-100, an oral small molecule drug candidate to treat lymphedema, and other lymphatic flow disorders; LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody to target galectin-9; LYT-210, a IgG1 monoclonal antibody; Glyph, a synthetic lymphatic targeting chemistry platform; milk exosome-based technology to enable the oral administration of macromolecule therapeutic payloads; and meningeal lymphatics platform to treat Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. PureTech Health plc has collaboration and license agreements with Boehringer Ingelheim International GMBH; Roche Holding AG; Eli Lilly and Company; Imbrium Therapeutics L.P.; and Shionogi & Co., Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

