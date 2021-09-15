Analysts Set Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Target Price at $280.09

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $280.09.

SE has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. New Street Research started coverage on SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SEA from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $333.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $303.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.87. SEA has a 52 week low of $141.85 and a 52 week high of $359.84. The stock has a market cap of $170.75 billion, a PE ratio of -93.17 and a beta of 1.32.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SEA will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of SEA by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 838 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,953 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $19,634,000 after buying an additional 50,409 shares in the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

