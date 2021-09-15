Analysts Set Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) PT at $28.80

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.80.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RLXXF shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $28.80 price objective on Relx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RLXXF opened at $30.65 on Friday. Relx has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $30.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.36.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

