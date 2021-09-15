Analysts Set Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Price Target at $13.06

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.31.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RWT shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RWT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Redwood Trust by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Redwood Trust by 461.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RWT opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97. Redwood Trust has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $12.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,800.00%.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

