Analysts Set HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) PT at $31.00

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSTM shares. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other HealthStream news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $30,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,472.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 550.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSTM stock opened at $28.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $906.55 million, a PE ratio of 110.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.36. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $31.11.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $64.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million. As a group, research analysts expect that HealthStream will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

