Analysts Set F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target at $216.11

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $216.11.

Several analysts have recently commented on FFIV shares. Bank of America raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 price objective (down from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $62,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total value of $243,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,859 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,207. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 16.4% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180,097 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $593,597,000 after acquiring an additional 447,727 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 361.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,047 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $94,645,000 after buying an additional 397,114 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,062,091,000 after buying an additional 357,791 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 8,285.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $48,176,000 after buying an additional 255,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 15.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,830,993 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $341,773,000 after buying an additional 247,662 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFIV stock opened at $202.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.99. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $116.79 and a fifty-two week high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $651.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

