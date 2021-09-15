Analysts Set Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target at $98.83

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.74.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FANG. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,432,468 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $134,494,000 after acquiring an additional 14,781 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth $589,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 165.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 115,588 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after buying an additional 71,991 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 8,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth $967,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $75.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.66 and a 200-day moving average of $80.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $102.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

