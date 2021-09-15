Analysts Set Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) PT at C$12.15

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.15.

CTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$13.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of CTS opened at C$12.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of C$1.90 and a 1 year high of C$13.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion and a PE ratio of 285.45.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

