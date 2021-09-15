Analysts Set Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) PT at C$12.15

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2021

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.15.

CTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$13.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of CTS opened at C$12.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of C$1.90 and a 1 year high of C$13.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion and a PE ratio of 285.45.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Analyst Recommendations for Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS)

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.