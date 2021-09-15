Analysts Offer Predictions for Lightning eMotors, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ZEV)

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lightning eMotors in a report issued on Thursday, September 9th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.58) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.66). Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Lightning eMotors’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

ZEV has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lightning eMotors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lightning eMotors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of ZEV stock opened at $8.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 20.14 and a quick ratio of 19.33. Lightning eMotors has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $17.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average of $8.75.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZEV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Lightning eMotors in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

