Analysts Expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $326.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) will report $326.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $325.60 million to $327.00 million. HubSpot posted sales of $228.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HubSpot.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The company’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

HUBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on HubSpot from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $577.95 price objective (down from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $631.08.

NYSE:HUBS traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $671.83. 442,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,442. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $635.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $553.52. The firm has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -361.20 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $264.06 and a twelve month high of $715.29.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,148 shares in the company, valued at $23,270,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total value of $6,395,097.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,873 shares in the company, valued at $367,980,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $9,507,900 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 4,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 44.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HubSpot (HUBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.