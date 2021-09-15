Analysts Expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) to Post -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) will report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Calavo Growers reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 152.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVGW. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVGW. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CVGW traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $35.33. 1,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,260. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.78 and a 200 day moving average of $66.50. Calavo Growers has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The company has a market capitalization of $624.74 million, a P/E ratio of 87.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calavo Growers (CVGW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.