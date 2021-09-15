Analysts Expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) to Post -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) will report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Calavo Growers reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 152.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVGW. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVGW. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CVGW traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $35.33. 1,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,260. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.78 and a 200 day moving average of $66.50. Calavo Growers has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The company has a market capitalization of $624.74 million, a P/E ratio of 87.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

