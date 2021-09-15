Analysts Anticipate Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to Announce $1.17 EPS

Brokerages expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to post $1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $1.14. Eagle Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Bancorp.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $95.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.95 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGBN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,376,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,365,000 after acquiring an additional 132,240 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,022,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,287 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 19.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,383,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,595,000 after purchasing an additional 223,377 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,369,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,825,000 after purchasing an additional 110,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 180,148.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 740,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,546,000 after acquiring an additional 740,411 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $53.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.40. Eagle Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $59.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bancorp (EGBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.