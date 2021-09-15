Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN) Trading 0.6% Higher

Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN)’s share price traded up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.21 and last traded at $26.17. 2,927 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 5,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.03.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,220,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,896,000 after purchasing an additional 75,809 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000.

