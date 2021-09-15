Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30,120 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $56,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.2% in the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 4.0% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 38,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Amgen by 6.6% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 3.9% during the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.70.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $216.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.06. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $122.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

