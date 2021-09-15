Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 983 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 48,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,946,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $3,367,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $216.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.06.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

See Also: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.