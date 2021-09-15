Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 94 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter worth $32,482,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 889,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,121,000 after purchasing an additional 228,559 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 786,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,204,000 after purchasing an additional 193,137 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 403,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,524,000 after purchasing an additional 90,034 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 91,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,387,000 after purchasing an additional 32,386 shares during the period. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on CSW Industrials from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $125.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 0.81. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.07 and a 52 week high of $143.78.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $161.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.99 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 9.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $227,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,198,532.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.