Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 417 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DXC. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 188.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 291.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 70.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the first quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $35.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.37 and a 200-day moving average of $35.50.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 2,545 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,654.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,247 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $50,004.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 17,791 shares of company stock valued at $684,089. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Susquehanna upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.58.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

