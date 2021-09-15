Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Purchases New Position in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OCGN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 50.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ocugen by 12.5% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ocugen in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Ocugen in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Ocugen news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Uday Kompella sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $81,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 560,674 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,279.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,586 shares of company stock worth $405,676. 3.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OCGN stock opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.03. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 4.47. The company has a current ratio of 25.13, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ocugen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $18.77.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.80 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

