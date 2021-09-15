Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $113,000 Stock Holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPRE. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,519 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 5,760.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,926 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,157,000.

In related news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,524.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $33.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Green Plains Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $38.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.64 and a 200-day moving average of $31.02.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $724.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.41 million. The business’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GPRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Green Plains presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

About Green Plains

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

