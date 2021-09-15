Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 9.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CALM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 104.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

CALM opened at $36.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 901.73 and a beta of -0.14. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $43.24.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $349.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.22 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.20%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

