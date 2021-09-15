Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Buys 486 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 41.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,389,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 167.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 13.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 7.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 386,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,479,000 after buying an additional 26,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSTL shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

CSTL opened at $73.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.76 and a beta of 0.42. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $107.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.63.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. Research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tobin W. Juvenal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,986. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total value of $347,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,575 shares of company stock valued at $11,534,893 over the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

