AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.11.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $712,992.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,579,243.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $2,402,788.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,380 shares of company stock valued at $8,127,404. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.09. 469,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,134. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.57. The company has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $128.87.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.