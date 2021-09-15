Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,679 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $12,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,081,410,000 after purchasing an additional 211,818 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,513,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,216,000 after purchasing an additional 225,572 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 43.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,514,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,424,000 after purchasing an additional 757,062 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 10.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,136,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,820,000 after purchasing an additional 204,250 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,904,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,641,000 after purchasing an additional 34,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMP. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.94.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP opened at $266.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.97. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.82 and a 1-year high of $277.95. The stock has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.69.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

