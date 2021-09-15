American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. Sells 36 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,290 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 4.0% of American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Money Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,858,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,874 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 187.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,450.00 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,459.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,334.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.14, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,151.30.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

