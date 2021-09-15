American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) Short Interest Up 11,960.6% in August

American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 398,000 shares, a growth of 11,960.6% from the August 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,194,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ERBB opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. American Green has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

About American Green

American Green, Inc engages in the medical marijuana business. The firm specializes in cultivation, manufacturing, extraction, wholesale, and retail of medical marijuana. It also offers tracking inventory services for growers. The company was founded on November 12, 1998 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

