American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 4,037 Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTM. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Tata Motors in the first quarter worth about $1,449,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Tata Motors by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Tata Motors during the first quarter valued at $62,985,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Tata Motors during the first quarter valued at about $501,000. Institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

TTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nomura Instinet raised Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Nomura upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of TTM opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 2.01. Tata Motors Limited has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $24.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.97.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $8.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Tata Motors Profile

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

