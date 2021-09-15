American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 6,920 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSBC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 159.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $94,356.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of GSBC opened at $51.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $703.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.57 and a 200 day moving average of $54.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.32 and a 12 month high of $60.54.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.19. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $54.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

