Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AMRC. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameresco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ameresco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $70.30 on Tuesday. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $28.94 and a twelve month high of $75.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.69, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.41.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $212,852.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $675,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $675,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,143 shares of company stock worth $8,103,009. Company insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Ameresco by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 15,316 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 121,228.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 17.2% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 22.1% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter valued at about $6,360,000. 49.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

