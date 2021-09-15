Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) fell 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $15.50. 330 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 34,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.24.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMAM. Cowen began coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.30 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAM. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $640,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $784,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,176,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.72% of the company’s stock.

Ambrx Biopharma

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

