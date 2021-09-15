Altus Strategies (LON:ALS) Trading 2.8% Higher

Altus Strategies plc (LON:ALS) shares traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 73.50 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 73 ($0.95). 50,177 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 61,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71 ($0.93).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 64.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 66.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 13.66 and a current ratio of 14.03. The stock has a market cap of £58.69 million and a P/E ratio of -10.28.

Altus Strategies plc, together its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for gold, bauxite, copper, iron ore, zinc, lead, silver, tin, and tungsten deposits. It has a portfolio of projects, including Korali Sud (Diba) gold project and Lakanfla gold project located in Western Mali; Tabakorole gold project and Pitiangoma Est gold project located in Southern Mali; Wadi Jundi gold project, Bakriyah gold project, Abu Diwan gold project, Wadi Dubur gold project located in Egypt; Laboum gold project located in Northern Cameroon; Bikoula iron ore project located in Southern Cameroon; Agdz copper-silver project, Takzim copper-zinc project, Zaer copper project, and Ammas zinc-lead project located in Central Morocco; Igzougza copper-silver project, Azrar copper project, and Tata copper project located in Western Morocco; Daro copper-gold project and Zager copper-gold project located in Northern Ethiopia; and Leopard Rock gold prospect located in Western Liberia.

