Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Given New C$65.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS ASGTF opened at $51.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.68. Altus Group has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $52.93.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, analytics software, and technology-related services.

