Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) Short Interest Down 81.7% in August

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decline of 81.7% from the August 15th total of 99,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,087. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.38. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $15.21.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the first quarter worth $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the first quarter worth $120,000. LGL Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

