Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR) & Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Financial Survey

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR) and Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Altimar Acquisition Corp. II and Arcosa’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimar Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Arcosa $1.94 billion 1.21 $106.60 million $2.45 19.82

Arcosa has higher revenue and earnings than Altimar Acquisition Corp. II.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.3% of Altimar Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Arcosa shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Arcosa shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Altimar Acquisition Corp. II and Arcosa, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altimar Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A Arcosa 0 1 6 0 2.86

Arcosa has a consensus target price of $69.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.12%. Given Arcosa’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arcosa is more favorable than Altimar Acquisition Corp. II.

Profitability

This table compares Altimar Acquisition Corp. II and Arcosa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimar Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A Arcosa 4.12% 5.08% 3.50%

Summary

Arcosa beats Altimar Acquisition Corp. II on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc. engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects. The Energy Equipment manufactures and sells products for energy-related businesses, including structural wind towers, steel utility structures for electricity transmission and distribution, and storage and distribution containers. The Transportation Products segment covers the manufacture and sale of products for the inland waterway and rail transportation industries, including barges, barge-related products, axles, and couplers. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

