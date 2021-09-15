AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) traded up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.69 and last traded at $20.64. 4,686 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 8,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$24.50 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Get AltaGas alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.26.

AltaGas Ltd. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Power and Utilities. The Gas segment business gathers, processes, transports, stores and markets natural gas and natural gas liquids. The Power segment consists of operating conventional and renewable power including wind, run-of-river hydro and biomass.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.