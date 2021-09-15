Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Receives $60.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $58.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35. Alliant Energy has a 52-week low of $45.99 and a 52-week high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

