Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 0.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $191.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 83.27 and a beta of 1.77. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $112.71 and a 52 week high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $472.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.93 million. Research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALGT shares. Bank of America raised Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $326.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners raised Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.75.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $330,800.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,728,514.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $364,310.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,285.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

